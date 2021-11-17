Ten people have been arrested in connection with the cancellation of Liverpool’s match against Manchester United.

The game at Old Trafford on May 2nd, which was scheduled to be played behind closed doors owing to Covid restrictions, was canceled when flares and items were hurled outside the Lowry Hotel in Manchester and the stadium itself amid protests.

A group of protestors also broke into the stadium after assembling outside, ostensibly in opposition to Glazer’s ownership of the club, which was already under scrutiny following the unveiling of the ill-fated ‘Super League’ only weeks before.

Outside the ground, there were more protests before the rescheduled match on May 13th, which did go ahead and Liverpool won 4-2.

During raids in Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and Cheshire, the males were arrested on suspicion of violent disturbance and burglary, according to Greater Manchester Police.

It takes the total number of people detained in connection with the May 2nd riot to 18, with five of them being charged so far, according to a force spokeswoman.

Multiple cops were injured as a result of the unrest, according to him, after flares were set off and bottles and obstacles were hurled at officers and horses.

Det Insp Andy Fallows, who is appealing for information on the riot, said the “violence and disruption back in May, particularly towards the police, was absolutely unacceptable and unwarranted.”

“Our staff has been working nonstop to ensure that all individuals responsible are identified and held accountable for their conduct,” he said.

“Today’s arrests represent a big step forward in our efforts.”

“I’m optimistic that there are people out there who will be able to supply us with reliable information that will help us identify them,” Det Insp Fallows said.