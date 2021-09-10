Tell us about your favorite and least favorite Everton matchday recollections.

Derby day successes included a 7-0 thumping of Southampton and a 3-1 comeback victory over Bayern Munich.

At Goodison Park, there have been some noteworthy games.

Rafa Benitez has started a new era at Everton, and the Blues have made a strong start to the Premier League season.

Things couldn’t have gone much better for the new boss, who received seven out of a possible nine points.

Last season featured some significant victories, including a 2-0 triumph over Liverpool at Anfield and a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Goodison Park.

This time around, Benitez will be seeking for similar results, if not better, against the top sides.

But now it’s your turn to speak up.

We’d like to hear about your favorite and least favorite Everton games, as well as your first.