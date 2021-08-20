Teichmann Loses Osaka Cincinnati Shocker, 3rd round

On Thursday, world number two Naomi Osaka endured one of her worst losses of the season, losing in the third round of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters to Jil Teichmann.

The 76th-ranked Swiss defeated four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final major US Open warm-up match.

Teichmann defeated Osaka in just over two hours, breaking her six times, including three times in the final set, to advance to the quarter-finals.

In the match, Osaka committed 41 unforced errors while hitting only 17 winners, while Teichmann hit 21 winners while making 29 unforced errors.

Teichmann stated, “I’m literally shaking right now.”

Since quitting from Roland Garros due to mental concerns and skipping Wimbledon, Osaka has had a difficult time.

Her Olympic campaign in Tokyo ended in the third round, and she will now compete in the US Open, which begins on August 30, following only two hardcourt matches.

Officials at the tournament backed Osaka’s pledge to contribute all of her prize money this week to the disaster recovery work in her father’s home country of Haiti. The event in Cincinnati will match Osaka’s final donation amount with their own funds.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the men’s second seed, required a comeback to beat Italian Lorenzo Sonego 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

The Greek improved his season match-win record to 47-13, extending his lead in the ATP season match-win standings.

Tsitsipas stated of Sonego, “He went for every single shot.” “He has the ability to cause havoc.”

Saving three break points in the first game of the second set, according to Tsitsipas, changed the course of the match.

He said, “I’m delighted I overcome that difficulty.” “I sat at home and waited for opportunities to come my way.

“The second game’s first game was a game-changer. Everything changed for me after that point in the game. Today, having a fighting attitude was extremely important.”

With a 6-3, 6-3 victory over fellow former champion Grigor Dimitrov, top seed Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarter-finals.

The Russian world number two improved to 3-1 in his career versus the Bulgarian. In 2019, Medvedev won the Cincinnati title, while Dimitrov did so in 2017.

Medvedev, who won in Toronto last weekend, will face Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, who overcame Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3).

“What makes it difficult is that it’s two weeks straight against the best players in the world,” Medvedev explained. “I’m still young, healthy, and feeling 100 percent, so I’d want to give it a shot.”

The draining was something Medvedev had to deal with. Brief News from Washington Newsday.