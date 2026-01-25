Teen Tennis Stars Shake Up Australian Open

The Australian Open witnessed two remarkable performances on January 25, 2026, as Iva Jovic and Victoria Mboko, two rising tennis prodigies, took Melbourne Park by storm. Both players displayed exceptional talent, with Jovic securing her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal and Mboko pushing world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to the edge in a gripping match.

Jovic Dominates in Melbourne

Iva Jovic, the 18-year-old American, made waves in Melbourne by dominating Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-1 in just 53 minutes. The match, which marked her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, was a testament to Jovic’s rise through the tennis ranks. Seated 29th, Jovic had never before advanced past the second round of a major tournament. This impressive victory against the notoriously fiery Kazakh sent a strong message: the new generation is ready to compete at the highest levels.

Jovic’s performance overshadowed the previous controversies surrounding Putintseva, who had clashed with fans earlier in the week. In a match against Zeynep Sönmez, Putintseva had accused the crowd of disrespect, even dancing provocatively in front of Turkish supporters. Australian tennis legend Dylan Alcott had warned of the potential backlash, and Jovic’s relentless play on Sunday seemed to confirm his prediction as Putintseva was overwhelmed and sent packing.

Now, Jovic faces a daunting challenge in her quarterfinal: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who is aiming for her third Australian Open title in four years. However, after Jovic’s commanding performance, Sabalenka will need to bring her best to avoid being toppled by the American teen.

Mboko’s Gritty Challenge Against Sabalenka

Meanwhile, Victoria Mboko, the 19-year-old Canadian, showed immense heart in her match against Sabalenka. Although the match ended in a 6-1, 7-6(7-1) victory for the world No. 1, it was Mboko’s tenacity and skill that stole the spotlight. Sabalenka breezed through the first set in just 31 minutes, but Mboko responded with resilience, fighting back from a 4-1 deficit in the second set and saving four match points at 5-4.

Mboko’s never-say-die attitude led to a tiebreaker, where Sabalenka’s experience eventually proved decisive. Despite the loss, Mboko’s performance earned widespread praise, with former Grand Slam champion Sam Stosur calling her “one to watch” in the future. Brenton Speed from Channel 9 was similarly impressed, stating, “What a learning experience this has been for Victoria Mboko… She’s got such a bright future.”

Sabalenka herself acknowledged Mboko’s performance, praising her as “an incredible player for such a young age.” The victory not only secured Sabalenka’s spot in the quarterfinals but also marked her 20th consecutive tiebreak win in Grand Slam matches, setting a new record in the Open Era.

Mboko’s journey to the Round of 16 at the Australian Open was her best Grand Slam result to date, surpassing her previous best third-round performance at the French Open. The tennis world took notice of her power and precision, with many already predicting that a Slam victory could be in her near future.

Elsewhere in the women’s draw, Naomi Osaka, a two-time Australian Open champion, was forced to withdraw ahead of her third-round match due to a recurring abdominal injury. Osaka, who had been eager for a comeback, posted on social media, explaining that the injury would require further evaluation and couldn’t be risked.

As the 2026 Australian Open draws to a close, the tournament continues to captivate with its mix of established champions and fresh talent. With Jovic’s quarterfinal clash with Sabalenka approaching, fans will be watching closely to see if the American can pull off a monumental upset or if the world No. 1 will continue her march toward another title. Either way, one thing is certain: the next generation of women’s tennis is here to stay.