Teddy Jenks, a midfielder from Brighton, has joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan.

Teddy Jenks, a 19-year-old midfielder from Brighton, has joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan.

Jenks is an England youth international who has appeared for Brighton in two League Cup matches.

“We are really thrilled to be able to welcome Teddy to the group,” said Dons manager Stephen Glass. We’ve had a lot of success with these kind of loans in the past, and we’re optimistic that this one will be no different.

“Teddy has a strong pedigree, having represented England at youth level and making his first-team debut for Brighton.

“He is a good all-around central midfielder who will provide strong competition in that position.

“We are optimistic that this move will benefit Teddy’s career as well as our campaign this season.”