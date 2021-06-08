Teddy Grimthorpe’s successor at Juddmonte is Barry Mahon.

Following Teddy Grimthorpe’s retirement, Juddmonte has announced that Barry Mahon will be in charge of all European racing.

Grimthorpe revealed in April that he will be stepping down after 22 years as the racing manager for Juddmonte Farms.

Grimthorpe supervised all of the late Khalid Abdullah’s horses in Europe, supervising such greats of the Turf as Frankel and Enable, in a job he took over in 1999.

Mahon, who is now Juddmonte’s Stud Director Ireland, will continue to handle Irish operations and will take over as General Manger Ireland and European Racing on June 21, with a vital part of his responsibilities include liaising with Juddmonte’s trainers in the UK, France, and Ireland.

Barry Mahon grew up in Juddmonte and is a Juddmonte native. Rory Mahon, his father, has worked at Ferrans Stud with Juddmonte for nearly 40 years and is still a valuable member of the team. Rory will continue to assist with the management of the Irish stud farm.

“As racing manager for Juddmonte’s late owner, Prince Khalid Abdullah, Teddy managed all of Juddmonte’s European horses in training and played a key role in Juddmonte’s consistent and sustained success worldwide at the highest level in racing,” said Douglas Erskine Crum, Chief Executive of Juddmonte.

“On behalf of Prince Khalid’s family and all of us at Juddmonte, past and present, I thank Teddy for everything he has accomplished year after year, and we wish him the best of luck in the future.

“We are ecstatic that Barry has agreed to take on the additional European racing responsibility. He is in a great position to take on Teddy’s responsibilities in Europe and continue to run Juddmonte Ireland alongside Rory.”

Barry Mahon earned an honours degree in Equine Science and International Business Management at Oxford Brookes University after working for John Gosden. He undertook work placements with Coolmore Ireland, Coolmore USA, and Highclere Stud during this time.

He was appointed Yearling Manager at Grangecon Stud in Ireland after finishing his degree, and then became manager of Clarecastle Farm (breeders of Authorized and Order of St George) in Ireland, a post he held for 12 years. (This is a brief piece.)