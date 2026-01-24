Tecla Cheserek Eyes Steeplechase Spot at 2026 Commonwealth Games

Kenya’s Tecla Cheserek has made a bold move in her athletics career, opting to transition from the 5000m to the 3000m steeplechase as she sets her sights on securing a spot in the national squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The switch comes as a strategic decision in the fiercely competitive world of Kenyan athletics, where athletes are often forced to adapt or risk being left behind. Traditionally known for her prowess in the 5000m, Cheserek is now tackling the challenges of the steeplechase, an event that requires a rare combination of endurance and agility, demanding both the stamina of a long-distance runner and the precision of a hurdler.

The Transition

“I usually run the 5000m, but after trying the steeplechase last year, I realized it suited me well,” Cheserek shared, reflecting on her experience. That realization has sparked her commitment to the new discipline, a gamble she hopes will pay off.

Her decision is backed by early success. At the 2026 Athletics Kenya meet in Thika, she recorded a second-place finish with a time of 10:34.6. While not a win, the performance was a clear statement that she is a serious contender in her new event.

Rising Stakes

Cheserek’s goal is now focused on the “Club Games” in August, a critical step toward Commonwealth Games qualification. With Kenya’s depth of talent in the steeplechase, the competition for spots is fierce, and Cheserek will need to shave off seconds from her time if she is to stand a chance against athletes like Beatrice Chepkoech’s successors.

Her coach has highlighted Cheserek’s unique ability to attack the barriers with aggression, rather than simply gliding over them, a technical advantage that could make all the difference in such a demanding race.

The steeplechase is a symbol of Kenyan athletic dominance, an event where the nation has consistently excelled on the world stage. Cheserek’s switch from the 5000m represents not just personal ambition but also the intense internal competition that drives Kenyan athletes to break barriers—both figurative and literal. In a country where talent is abundant and opportunities are limited, athletes like Cheserek are forced to take risks when the traditional routes become overcrowded.

As her journey progresses, all eyes will be on Cheserek. Success could elevate her to the ranks of Kenya’s versatile athletics legends, but failure may serve as a reminder of the harsh realities of switching disciplines. Still, as athletes in Iten often say, “No pain, no podium.” Cheserek is diving into the challenge headfirst, with the stakes higher than ever.