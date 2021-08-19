Tebow’s time clock is still ticking; his athletic career may not be completely over, according to NFL rumors.

Tim Tebow is no longer a member of the NFL after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the 34-year-old trying his hand as tight end, it was considered as more of a favor from Jaguars coach Urban Meyer.

A move from quarterback to tight end, as naysayers predicted, was highly speculative. All of this was confirmed when the Jaguars cut Tebow as part of their first-round roster cuts, according to ESPN.

Could Tebow’s plans to return to the NFL be over? It could be the case. But there’s one thing that just a few people know about him: he’ll never be afraid to attempt something new and fail.

Tebow stated as much in a tweet, highlighting his life’s highs and lows. He has never made decisions out of fear of failure and is just grateful for the possibilities he has been given.

I’m grateful for the highs and lows, for the possibilities and failures. I’ve never wanted to make decisions because I was afraid of failing, and I’m happy for the opportunity to follow a dream…

Tebow tweeted, “Thankful for the highs and even the lows, opportunities and disappointments.” “I’ve never wanted to make decisions because I’m afraid of failing, and I’m happy for the opportunity to pursue a dream.”

However, after being dismissed by the Jaguars, the question remains as to what the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner will do next.

There’s no disputing Tebow is a popular character, which is why some analysts believe teams desire him for marketing purposes.

Some speculated that this was the reason he was given the opportunity to return to the NFL with the Jaguars.

When beat writer Matt Maiocco participated on the Sports For All PH podcast with Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung, he expressed his belief that there was another underlying objective.

“It’ll be because we’ll be able to sell more merchandise,” says the narrator. Tim Tebow jerseys are available for purchase. ‘Hey, let’s do a favor for this person,’ Urban Meyer will say. Let’s get the word out about this group,'” Maiocco said.

Tebow, on the other hand, is fortunate to be getting the opportunities, according to Maiocco.

“I simply think he’s been given way too many opportunities that normal people don’t have at this stage in his life,” Maiocco added.