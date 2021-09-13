Teams from the NFC North team up for a dubious record that hasn’t been broken since 2013.

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears came together to make history. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a happy history lesson.

Every team in the NFC North lost their first game of the season, making it the first whole division to go winless since 2013, and only the third since the NFL switched to eight, four-team divisions in 2002.

Only the AFC North in 2002 and 2013, as well as the NFC South in 2011, had a winless team at the top of the standings after Week 1. Although each division usually has at least one divisional game, the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears all played opponents from outside the North on Sunday.

The Packers, Vikings, Lions, and Bears have combined to have the worst point differential (-66) of any division through Week 1 since 2002. The point differential could have been considerably worse if the Lions hadn’t come back late in the fourth quarter to score the final 16 points in their 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Vikings came the closest to winning when they forced OT in Cincinnati after rebounding from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit. In Cincinnati’s 27-24 victory, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led his side down the field for the game-winning field goal with no time remaining.

The defending NFC North champion Packers had the worst start of any club in the league on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense managed just three scores and 244 yards of offense in a stunning 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints a year after setting an NFL record with 509 points.

After the game in Jacksonville, which was moved due to Hurricane Ida, Rodgers commented, “It’s only one game.” “We had a poor game; I had a bad game. We didn’t execute well offensively, but it’s only one game. There are 16 more to go.”

The Bears had one more chance to save their division on Sunday night, but they were outscored 21-7 in the second half of their 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The NFC West benefited from the North’s loss. The West became the NFL’s first division since the with victories by the Rams and 49ers, as well as the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. This is a condensed version of the information.