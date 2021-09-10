Teams, dates, and standings for the Ryder Cup 2021 have been revealed.

After a year of waiting, the Ryder Cup will finally take place. It’s the United States’ time to host the team tournament, and Whistling Straits in Wisconsin has been picked as the location.

Every two years, the United States competes against Europe in a high-octane golf match, with teams selected partly on the basis of their stats, but mainly on the captains’ choices.

Steve Stricker leads the United States this year, while Padraig Harrington leads Team Europe.

The tournament lasts three days and has a very different format than most major golf tournaments.

Before the Ryder Cup begins, we lay down everything you need to know about it.

When will the Ryder Cup be held in 2020?

The Ryder Cup 2020 will be place from September 24 to September 26, 2021.

Whistling Straits Golf Course in Wisconsin will host the tournament.

Teams for the 2020 Ryder Cup

Team USA is led by Steve Stricker, who has named Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, Davis Love III, Phil Mickelson, and Fred Couples as vice captains.

Six rookies make up this year’s United States team, making it one of the youngest in recent memory.

The following players are eligible:

Collin Morikawa is a Japanese football player. Johnson, Dustin Bryson DeChambeau is a golfer from the United States. Brooks Koepka is a golfer from the United States. Justin Thomas is an American football player who plays for the Patrick Cantlay is a British actor.

The captain’s picks are as follows:

Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau Harris, Jordan Spieth English Berger, Daniel Scottie Scheffler is a character in the film Scottie Scheffler

Morikawa, Cantlay, Shauffele, English, Berger, and Scheffler are the rookies among these players.

Auto-qualifying took a long time with Team Europe, so many members were not confirmed on the team until lately.

On September 7, the first five picks were confirmed via Twitter. As new players are announced, this story will be updated on this website.

Currently, the following players are involved:

Rahm, John Fleetwood Mac’s Tommy Fleetwood Rory McIlroy is a golfer from Northern Ireland. Hovland, Viktor Casey, Paul

The most recent Ryder Cup was won by Team Europe at Le Golf National in Paris.

According to the official website, the United States has won 26 of the previous competitions, compared to Europe’s 14 victories.

What Is The Rules Of The Ryder Cup?

The tournament features three styles of match play: foursomes, four balls, and singles.

Each team in a foursome features two players who alternate shots on each hole. The team with the best score on each hole receives a point, and the team with the most points overall wins the match.

Each team has four balls. This is a condensed version of the information.