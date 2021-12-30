Teammates said Djokovic is ‘trying’ to get to the Australian Open.

Despite Novak Djokovic’s last-minute decision to withdraw from the ATP Cup in Sydney, a Serbian teammate suggested Thursday that the world number one might still compete at the Australian Open.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner pulled out of this week’s teams event just days before it was set to begin on Saturday, raising questions over whether he will be able to defend his Australian Open crown.

Djokovic has declined to say if he has been vaccinated against Covid-19, despite the fact that all players at the year’s first Grand Slam must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

In Djokovic’s absence, Dusan Lajovic, who will manage Serbia’s ATP Cup campaign, said his teammate wanted to be in Sydney.

“Unfortunately, he is unable to see us, but I believe he hoped, as did we, that he would be able to visit us in some way. Unfortunately, he isn’t, and we must deal with the situation “he stated

“I’m not sure what the official cause is. Perhaps the ATP is aware of this. He just announced that he will not be attending the ATP and will instead focus on the Australian Open.” When asked if Djokovic will be at Melbourne Park, Lajovic responded: “‘I’m not coming, people,’ he remarked, referring to his decision to skip the ATP Cup. We’ll see what happens with the Australian Open.

“He didn’t say if he’ll come or not, only that he’s awaiting a decision.”

It’s unclear what that conclusion is, but if he applied for a medical exemption, the application would be evaluated by an independent panel of experts and kept anonymous.

Government officials in Victoria, which hosts the Australian Open, have been clear for months that only immunized players will be allowed to compete in the tournament, which runs from January 17 to January 30.

“These are the guidelines. Medical exemptions are just that — they’re not a way for affluent tennis players to get around the rules “James Merlino, the state’s Deputy Premier, stated earlier this month.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will play Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the ATP Cup opener for Greece on Saturday, said he appreciated Djokovic’s choice.

“It’s his choice if he doesn’t think he’s ready to play here for whatever reason. Most of the players, I believe, support his decision. He is free to make his own decisions “he stated

When asked if he thought the Australian Open’s rules were too strict, he said: “The rules are rules, and they are set in place for a certain purpose and reason.

"So it's up to the players whether or not they choose to follow them. I'm not sure if this is correct or incorrect." Djokovic is leading the charge.