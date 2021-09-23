Team USA vs. Europe in the Ryder Cup in 2021: Odds and Favorites

Few sporting events have the same level of excitement, tribalism, and passion as the Ryder Cup, which is why the sport’s already quiet year was made even quieter when it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Ryder Cup is back, a year later than expected, and the pent-up energy will make for one of the most thrilling competitions ever.

On home turf in Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, Team USA is the 8/15 favorite on Betfair to reclaim the title, while Team Europe is the 6/4 favorite.

Europe has already begun the charm offensive by wearing Green Bay Packers green and gold tops and cheeseheads to Wednesday’s practice session in order to win over local support, which is rule one when entering as underdogs.

In reality, Europe thrives when it is portrayed as a foreigner. Four of Europe’s seven Ryder Cup victories since 2002 have come as pre-tournament underdogs, according to Betfair odds stretching back to 2000, while the United States has won just two of nine Ryder Cups despite being the bookies’ favorite five times.

Naturally, the US team benefits from playing at home and travel constraints that limit the number of away fans, but this band of European brothers clearly thrives as underdogs, so don’t rule them out altogether.

In terms of the show’s stars, all 12 players of Team USA are ranked in the world’s top 21, but six have yet to compete in the Ryder Cup. Team Europe, on the other hand, only has four members who are among the top 25 in the world.

This year’s Ryder Cup will be a battle of youth versus experience, with Team USA fielding six rookies to Team Europe’s three. Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Sergio Garcia are all Ryder Cup veterans on Padraig Harrington’s team.

Rory McIlroy, who will be competing in his sixth Ryder Cup, is 5/1 to finish as Team Europe’s best scorer, trailing just 7/2 favorite Jon Rahm.

Rahm, the world’s No. 1 golfer, is the 7/1 favorite to win the tournament in Wisconsin, with Justin Thomas (15/2) and Jordan Spieth (9/1) also in the mix. No American has ever finished first. This is a condensed version of the information.