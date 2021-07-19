Team USA suffers a setback as Coco Gauff withdraws from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Coco Gauff, the World No. 25 in tennis, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, according to the World No. 25.

The 17-year-old, who was on track to become the youngest tennis player to compete in the Olympics since 2000, expressed her disappointment by saying, “I’m extremely unhappy.”

“I’m disappointed to report that I tested positive for COVID and will be unable to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. “It has always been a dream of mine to represent the United States at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more opportunities for me to do so in the future,” Gauff, who was scheduled to compete in both singles and doubles, wrote on Twitter.

She then wished Team USA luck for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which will be held a year later than planned owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) issued an official statement expressing its support for Gauff.

“We were disappointed to learn that Coco Gauff tested positive for COVID-19 and would thus be unable to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Coco’s death has crushed the hearts of the whole USA Tennis Olympic team. We wish Serena the best of luck as she navigates this difficult situation and look forward to seeing her back on the court as soon as possible. We know Coco will join us in cheering on the other members of Team USA who will be heading to Japan and competing in the coming days,” the USTA posted on Twitter.

Prior to his departure for the Tokyo Olympics, Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur tested positive for COVID-19 two days before Gauff’s revelation.

Gauff and De Minaur have joined the list of top tennis players who will not compete in the next multi-nation tournament in Japan. Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka, and Nick Kyrgios are among those who have already announced their absence from the Games.

Top-ranked men’s and women’s players, such as Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty, who both won Wimbledon earlier this month, will compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Gauff was last seen at the Wimbledon Championships, when she advanced to the fourth round before falling in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, against former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber.

Kerber has also withdrawn from the Tokyo Games due to exhaustion.

