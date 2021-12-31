Team Lakay’s Stephen Loman is ‘overhyped,’ according to Kwon Won Il.

Kwon Won Il, a South Korean knockout artist, has discounted the possibility of fighting ONE Championship’s bright new signing Stephen Loman in the foreseeable future.

In an interview with The AllStar, Kwon stated categorically that he will fight for the ONE bantamweight title now held by Bibiano Fernandes and not against anyone else.

“To me, he [Stephen Loman] is a guy on the street trying to outdo what I’ve accomplished.” All I want is for him to get out of my way. I’m sure he’s a great athlete because he was a champion in another organization, but after watching his most recent bout against [Yusup Saadulaev], I think he’s a little overhyped. “It wasn’t what I expected,” Kwon stated emphatically.

At ONE: Winter Warriors II, both men made a statement, with the South Korean halting Loman’s Team Lakay colleague Kevin Belingon with a body shot and the Filipino knocking out Yusup Saadulaev with an overhand left.

After Kwon overcame the No. 2-ranked Belingon and Loman defeated the No. 3-seeded Saadulaev, people speculated on whether the two fighters will battle each other next.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Loman discussed the possibility of facing Kwon, adding that it would be a thrilling battle.

“Kwon Won Il is also a skilled fighter who can mix punches and kicks, allowing him to catch Kevin [Belingon] with the liver shot.” I’d like to put myself to the test against him. I want to show that [I am capable of winning]. “First, I’ll study him and devise a strategy for fighting him in the ring,” Loman joked.

Kwon, on the other hand, felt that the Filipino newcomer was not yet deserving of a title shot because he had only fought once in the Singapore-based MMA promotion.

A bout between the 26-year-old Kwon and the 29-year-old Loman would help shake up the bantamweight division’s standings, but until 2022 arrives, both fighters may face different opponents.

Because both fighters are from the same team, it’s unlikely that Loman would face Belingon in his next bout. Instead, he might face Fabricio Andrade, with Kwon fighting SHoko Sato to avenge his submission loss in January 2020.

John Lineker, the world’s No. 1 bantamweight, will be making his ONE Championship debut. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.