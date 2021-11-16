Team Lakay Will Perform At ONE: Winter Warriors II, According To MMA News.

Singapore-based The Philippines’ Team Lakay will be sending a four-fighter contingent to ONE: Winter Warriors II, according to ONE Championship.

Kevin Belingon and Danny Kingad are set to return to the cage after a long absence.

Belingon, the No. 2-ranked bantamweight in the world, is hoping to end a three-fight losing streak against South Korean “Pretty Boy” Kwon Won II.

Former ONE flyweight championship challenger Kingad faces former division king and No. 4-ranked Kairat Akhmetov of Kazakhstan in a potential title eliminator bout.

Former BRAVE CF bantamweight Stephen Loman