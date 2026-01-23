Team GB Faces Tough Start at Australian Open 2026

The 2026 Australian Open has been a challenging event for British tennis, as both experienced players and rising stars have faced early exits, injury setbacks, and tense matches. While hopes were high following a successful 2025 season, the British contingent in Melbourne has found the competition relentless.

Jack Draper, who had soared to world No. 4 after an impressive year that included a Masters 1000 title, was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury. With Draper sidelined, all eyes turned to British No. 2, Cam Norrie, who sought to build on his momentum and break his losing streak against world No. 3 Alexander Zverev.

Injury Setbacks and Crucial Showdowns

Norrie’s path to the third round wasn’t easy. The 27-year-old fought through a tough five-set match against France’s Benjamin Bonzi in the opening round. Despite facing 17 break points, Norrie displayed remarkable resilience, converting enough of his own chances to claim a 6-0, 6-7 (2), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win. Norrie reflected on his performance, saying, “I was playing so free, enjoying the match, coming forward a lot. I was troubling him a lot and mixing it up.”

In the second round, Norrie had to weather an ill-timed rain delay during his clash with Emilio Nava. The disruption didn’t stop him from clinching a 6-1, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (5) victory, showcasing his composure in tie-breaks. As of late, Norrie has been particularly effective in crucial moments, saving 65.5% of break points faced over the past 52 weeks—better than Zverev’s 62.5%.

Up next for Norrie was a showdown with Zverev, who entered the match with lingering concerns about his Achilles tendon. Having taken a medical timeout earlier in the tournament, Zverev reassured the press that he was feeling fine after taking a painkiller. For Norrie, the match was a chance to break his six-match losing streak against the German, including a gut-wrenching five-set defeat in Melbourne just one year earlier. “I think I’ll just be a bit tougher in that tie-break. He was playing the extra ball,” Norrie remarked on their past encounter.

Norrie’s strategy for the clash was clear: to disrupt Zverev’s rhythm with drop shots and a more varied game. His physicality and determination to turn matches into long, grueling battles were expected to be his key weapons. “I’m going to have to really push him and make him uncomfortable,” he said.

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, Jacob Fearnley, ranked 74th, struggled to match his 2025 heroics and was ousted in the first round by Kamil Majchrzak. Arthur Fery, a new face in the main draw, earned a straight-sets win over Flavio Cobolli before being eliminated by Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Fery’s performance, while brief, highlighted the promising future of British men’s tennis.

For the women’s team, Emma Raducanu continued her return to form, opening her campaign with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Mananchaya Sawangkaew. However, her run came to an end in the second round as Anastasia Potapova defeated her 7-6 (3), 6-2. Despite the loss, Raducanu’s strong 2025 season, which included her pushing world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to the brink at Wimbledon, left fans hopeful for her continued development.

Sonay Kartal, who broke into the top 50 last year, couldn’t find her footing in Melbourne and was eliminated in the first round by Anna Kalinskaya. Francesca Jones, whose rise to world No. 72 is an inspiration given her Ectodermal Dysplasia, was forced to retire in tears during her first-round match due to a gluteal injury that aggravated her previous groin issue.

Katie Boulter, who received a wildcard after falling outside the top 100, faced a tough opponent in Belinda Bencic. Despite a valiant second-set comeback, Boulter was defeated 6-0, 7-5. The loss underscored her recent struggles, but her fighting spirit has kept her in the conversation for future events.

In the qualifying rounds, several British hopefuls failed to make it into the main draw, including Harriet Dart, Mimi Xu, Billy Harris, and Dan Evans, among others. Their early exits marked another difficult chapter in a challenging tournament for British tennis.

While 2025 had been a banner year for British players, the 2026 Australian Open has been a humbling reminder of the fierce competition at the highest levels. With the tournament still unfolding, all eyes remain on Cam Norrie’s quest to break new ground and on the future of British tennis, which continues to develop despite the setbacks in Melbourne.