Team Europe Celebrates Ryder Cup Victory with Lavish $230K Party in New York

Team Europe’s Ryder Cup triumph was marked by more than just golf glory, as the squad indulged in a lavish celebration that racked up a staggering £230,000 bar bill in New York. After securing their victory over the United States on the Bethpage Black golf course, the team, along with their families and support staff, took to the city to revel in their success.

The festivities began with champagne showers on the course, as players and their families basked in the triumph. The party then continued late into the night, with the players, drinks in hand, singing along to their favorite tunes on the bus ride back. Shane Lowry cheekily hinted at the aftermath on social media, admitting, “I might have a hangover.”

Champagne, Vodka, and Hennessy: The Lavish Bill

The team’s eye-watering bar bill was dominated by an extravagant selection of Moët