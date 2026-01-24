Close Menu
    Trending
    Saturday, January 24
    Follow The Washington Newsday on Google News
    Sports

    Team Europe Celebrates Ryder Cup Victory with Lavish $230K Party in New York

    Andrew CollinsBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Shane Lowry (R) led Team Europe's celebrations after their Ryder Cup victory

    Team Europe’s Ryder Cup triumph was marked by more than just golf glory, as the squad indulged in a lavish celebration that racked up a staggering £230,000 bar bill in New York. After securing their victory over the United States on the Bethpage Black golf course, the team, along with their families and support staff, took to the city to revel in their success.

    The festivities began with champagne showers on the course, as players and their families basked in the triumph. The party then continued late into the night, with the players, drinks in hand, singing along to their favorite tunes on the bus ride back. Shane Lowry cheekily hinted at the aftermath on social media, admitting, “I might have a hangover.”

    Champagne, Vodka, and Hennessy: The Lavish Bill

    The team’s eye-watering bar bill was dominated by an extravagant selection of Moët

    Share.
    Avatar photo

    Andrew Collins is a staff writer at The Washington Newsday, covering entertainment, sports, finance, and general news. He focuses on delivering clear and engaging coverage of trending topics, major events, and everyday stories that matter to readers.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply