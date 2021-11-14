Team Chemistry Issues Could Be Season-Long Dilemma, According to Knicks Stars

If the New York Knicks are to reclaim their hot start this season, they will have a lot of work to do.

The Knicks have had a rough run of it in their previous several games. They’ve lost their last two games, and head coach Tom Thibodeau isn’t thrilled about it.

Thibodeau, reacting to his team’s disheartening 112-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, declared that the “season’s gone” for all they know, and that the Knicks, particularly the starters, are still figuring out how to win games.

“When it’s ten games, you say we need twenty,” Thibodeau said of his five starters to the media. “You say 30 when it’s 20.” When