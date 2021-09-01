Tea disaster threatens Sri Lanka’s organic revolution.

Sri Lanka’s quest to become the world’s first 100 percent organic food producer threatens the country’s cherished tea sector and has sparked fears of a wider crop disaster, which may hit the country’s already-struggling economy even harder.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa outlawed chemical fertilizers this year to kick-start his organic revolution, but tea plantation owners are anticipating crop failure as early as October, with cinnamon, pepper, and necessities like rice also in jeopardy.

Herman Gunaratne, a master tea producer and one of Rajapaksa’s 46 specialists tasked with guiding the organic revolution, fears the worst.

At his farm in Ahangama, 160 kilometers (100 miles) south of Colombo, Gunaratne stated, “The prohibition has thrown the tea sector into full turmoil.”

“The ramifications for the country are unfathomable.”

Unless the government changes course, the 76-year-old, who grows one of the world’s most expensive teas, worries that Sri Lanka’s average annual output of 300 million kilogrammes (660 million pounds) will be halved.

Sri Lanka is in the midst of a pandemic-induced economic catastrophe, with GDP falling by more than 3% last year, and the government’s hopes for resuming growth have been dashed by a fresh coronavirus outbreak.

Fertiliser and pesticides are among a slew of critical imports blocked by the government, which also includes automobiles and spare parts as it confronts foreign currency shortages.

Tea, on the other hand, is Sri Lanka’s most valuable single product, bringing in more than $1.25 billion per year and accounting for roughly 10% of the country’s export revenue.

Rajapaksa took power in 2019 on the promise of subsidised foreign fertilizer, but then reversed his position, claiming that agrochemicals were poisoning people.

Gunaratne was removed from Rajapaksa’s Task Force for a Green Socio-Economy last month after clashing with the president. His Virgin White tea sells for $2,000 per kilo.

Ceylon tea, he claims, has some of the lowest chemical levels of any tea and presents no risk.

Due to good weather and old fertiliser stocks, the tea crop reached a new high of 160 million kilos in the first half of 2021, but harvesting began in July.

If the prohibition remains in place, Sanath Gurunada, who oversees organic and traditional tea farms in Ratnapura, southeast of Colombo, predicts that “the harvest will start to drop by October, and we will see exports substantially damaged by November or December.”

According to AFP, his plantation had an organic area for tourism, but it was not profitable. Tea that is organic costs ten dollars. Brief News from Washington Newsday.