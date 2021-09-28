Tatars who were exiled from Crimea are attempting to rebuild their lives in Ukraine.

Rustem Skybin was born in exile and returned to his native country of Crimea in the mid-1990s, only to be uprooted over 20 years later, exactly like his family before him.

The 45-year-old ceramics artist is one of thousands of ethnic Tatars who have fled Crimea for mainland Ukraine since Moscow seized the peninsula in 2014 and annexed it.

Fearing a replay of Soviet-era repressions like the mass deportations that drove Skybin’s relatives to Uzbekistan in Central Asia, the Muslim minority opposed Russia’s control.

Many Russian people departing today claim their concerns of Kremlin dominance are being realized.

Skybin told AFP at his Kiev workshop, which was heaped with ornately painted tableware, that “in the past, they did everything they could to prevent our people from surviving.”

“And what they’re doing today doesn’t ensure that things will change in the future. In fact, there are now repressions, political orders, and incarceration.”

The majority of Crimea’s 300,000 Tatars boycotted a disputed vote on merging with Russia held by Moscow in 2014.

Following the takeover, authorities retaliated by banning the Turkic minority’s traditional assembly, the Mejlis, shutting down a Tatar television channel, and detaining activists.

The arrest last month of Nariman Dzhelial, the deputy chairman of the Mejlis, on charges of plotting to blow up a gas pipeline with three other activists was the latest setback for the impoverished group.

Skybin said of the crackdown and the ensuing departure, “This circumstance has inflicted a heavy blow to families.”

His mother and sister came home, and his marriage crumbled, despite the fact that he now had a solid existence in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital. He has not visited Crimea since 2017, fearing for his safety.

“The number of options to visit or cross the border is dwindling. We all want to see each other, but we’re all separated,” Skybin said to AFP.

Russia, which has imprisoned over 90 Tatars, has denied that the arrests are politically motivated, claiming that it solely targets Islamists and pro-Kiev “terrorists.”

Eyvaz Umerov, the chairman of a Tatar cultural club, described Crimea to Russian journalists earlier this month as a “multi-ethnic” community where various communities live in “harmony.”

Despite this, Kremlin leadership has driven an estimated 10% of Crimean Tatars to emigrate since 2014, an exodus termed as a “brain drain” by Alim Aliev, a 33-year-old rights campaigner.

Students, young specialists, businesses, political and cultural figures, and journalists have all departed, according to the co-founder of Crimea SOS, a non-governmental organization.

