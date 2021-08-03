Tara Davis: Who Is She? Olympic long-jumper for Team USA wearing a cowboy hat

Tara Davis of the United States stood out among the other athletes at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, donning a cowboy hat and boots as she entered the women’s long jump final on Tuesday.

Malaika Mihambo of Germany won gold with a 7.0 meter (22 feet and 11 3/5 inches) leap, followed by seven-time world champion Brittney Reese of the United States with 6.97 meters (22 feet and 10 2/5 inches). Ese Brume of Nigeria took bronze.

Davis finished sixth in the final, jumping 6.84 meters (22 feet and 5 1/3 inches) at her debut Olympics.

Davis had leapt 6.85 meters (22 feet, 5 1/2 inches) in the preliminary round on Monday.

For us, it’s the cowboy hat…

Birthplace of Tara Davis

She was born in Agoura Hills, California, on May 20, 1999. According to the Team USA website, she attended Agoura High School and then the University of Texas at Austin, where she studied Physical Culture and Sports.

Tara Davis’s stature

According to the Team USA website, Davis stands 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Family of Tara Davis

Davis is Ty and Rayshon Davis’s youngest child. Her great-grandfather was a middleweight fighter, and she has four older siblings. Ty coached his daughter from the age of four until she graduated from high school. Despite the coronavirus outbreak keeping crowds to a minimal, he joined Davis in Tokyo.

Boyfriend of Tara Davis

Hunter Woodhall, a paralympic runner, is Davis’s partner. At the Tokyo Paralympics, he will compete in the 100-meter and 400-meter dashes. Woodhall, who is 22 years old, has won two Paralympic medals. According to Elle, the couple has been together since high school.

Woodhall was born with fibular hemimelia, and both of his legs were amputated before he was one year old. Woodhall began competing in track and field after receiving prosthetic legs, and went on to obtain a track scholarship to the University of Arkansas before winning his Paralympic medals.

Recorded by Tara Davis

Davis's year was 2020.