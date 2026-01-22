Tar Heels Bounce Back With Big Win Over Notre Dame

The North Carolina Tar Heels reasserted themselves in a dominant 91-69 victory over Notre Dame on January 21, 2026, snapping a two-game losing streak and moving to 15-4 overall and 3-3 in ACC play. The win, played at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, was a much-needed confidence boost for a team grappling with defensive struggles and mounting pressure as the season heats up.

North Carolina entered the game under the microscope after dropping three of their last four contests, including back-to-back road losses to Stanford and California. Defensive lapses, particularly allowing opponents to shoot well from beyond the arc, had dominated headlines. This game, against a Notre Dame squad mired in its own four-game losing streak, was framed as a must-win for head coach Hubert Davis’s team.

Defensive and Offensive Shifts Propel Tar Heels

In a move that sent a clear message, Davis inserted Jaydon Young into the starting lineup in place of Jarin Stevenson. The Virginia Tech transfer was making his first start for UNC but quickly ran into foul trouble, limiting him to just 14 minutes of action. Despite the setback, Young’s early presence hinted at the coaching staff’s willingness to shake things up and find a spark.

Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar were the driving forces behind the Tar Heels’ explosive second-half surge. Wilson posted 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, showcasing his versatility on offense with a well-rounded game that included a memorable one-handed dunk in transition. Veesaar, contributing 15 points and 12 rebounds, was especially effective in the second half, helping UNC break open the game with a quick 8-0 run.

UNC controlled the paint, finishing 18-of-27 on two-point field goals, and outscoring the Irish in the interior. Despite Notre Dame’s perimeter shooting early in the game, hitting 6-of-12 three-pointers in the first half, the Tar Heels’ defense tightened after halftime, holding the Irish to just two made threes in the second half and limiting them to a 36% shooting clip overall.

Offensively, UNC’s three-point shooting became a storyline of its own. The Tar Heels attempted 34 threes, with 13 falling, tying a school record for most players (eight) making at least one three-pointer in a single game. Derek Dixon contributed 11 points, including three from beyond the arc. While the high volume of threes was a point of contention, the ball distribution and efficiency were encouraging signs for the Tar Heels as they aim to find offensive balance moving forward.

While UNC’s defense showed signs of life, the team still faced challenges on the glass. Despite outrebounding Notre Dame overall, UNC gave up 18 offensive rebounds, five of which came from Carson Towt. However, the Irish capitalized on just 13 second-chance points, a number that likely eased some of the frustration for Davis.

The significance of the win extended beyond the court. The game fell just days after the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Dean E. Smith Center, adding an emotional layer to the night as several longtime staff members and ushers who had been part of that inaugural game were honored during the win. With the victory, UNC improved its home record to a perfect 12-0 this season and extended its winning streak against Notre Dame to six consecutive meetings.

Looking ahead, the road ahead remains daunting for the Tar Heels. They travel to Charlottesville to face No. 14 Virginia on January 24, followed by a visit to Georgia Tech. February brings a packed schedule that includes two matchups against Syracuse, a home game against No. 5 Duke, and tough road trips to Miami and NC State. As the ACC stretch intensifies, every game is crucial for a team that still needs to tighten its defense but has shown it can rise to the occasion when necessary.