‘Tank’ Has A Wide Range Of Options For Gervonta Davis’ Next Opponent.

The list of potential opponents for Gervonta Davis’ next fight is long.

Despite suffering a left hand injury in the middle of the bout, “Tank” was able to successfully defend his WBA (regular) lightweight title against Isaac Cruz at the Staples Center in Los Angeles this past weekend.

Davis hit Cruz with a barrage of his trademark power punches, as expected. The judges were impressed enough with the Baltimore native’s performance to award him a unanimous decision victory over the Mexican.

Davis, like the majority of his successful lightweight colleagues, will now have to choose his next opponent. Fortunately for the undefeated champion, the current 135-pound class offers a wide range of possibilities.

Garcia, Ryan

Given their previous squabbles, Davis’ peers seem to find Ryan Garcia to be the most fascinating opponent.

The two have been open about going after one other, and it looks that this is still the case.

Garcia had previously made his plea on social media following Davis’ triumph over Cruz.

“We all know Luke Campbell is a better player than [Davis’] opponents.

Tank will never be able to defeat me. Garcia said on his official Twitter account, “He knows that, and [Floyd] Mayweather knows it.” “I’m too fast and have a lot of precision.” Mayweather, you can’t keep him safe indefinitely.” George Kambosos Jr. is a member of the George Kambosos family.

George Kambosos Jr. upset Teofimo Lopez Jr. in their recent championship match in New York, contrary to popular belief.

Kambosos won the WBA (super), IBF, and WBO lightweight crowns by a unanimous decision over Lopez.

Without a doubt, Kambosos has earned the right to face Davis in the next round.

“It comes down to what excites me the most,” Kambosos hinted after seeing Devin Haney put on an outstanding effort against Joseph Diaz.

Devin HaneyHaney didn’t require an introduction because he’s been as impressive as Davis in recent years.

However, after thrashing Diaz, he appears to be more intent on claiming all of Kambosos’ belts.

“If I have to,” Haney remarked, “I’ll go to Jupiter.” “Let’s do it for all of the belts, George Kambosos.” Davis, on the other hand, is unconcerned since he knows he’s ahead of everyone else in his division.

Davis said, “All those men are simple work.” “”I’m the boss.”