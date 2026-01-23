Tammy Abraham Returns to Premier League with Aston Villa Transfer

Former Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is set for a return to the Premier League after Aston Villa agreed to a player-plus-cash deal with Besiktas. The 28-year-old, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Villa Park during the 2018-19 season, is leaving his temporary stint in Istanbul after his obligation-to-buy clause was triggered in January.

Villa Set to Add Abraham to Their Ranks

Abraham’s imminent move to Villa will see Aston Villa send 19-year-old Yasin Ozcan, along with €21 million (£18.1 million) and potential add-ons, to Besiktas in exchange for the striker. The deal, confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, is a significant coup for Unai Emery’s side as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of a busy second half of the season.

Abraham’s return to Villa Park adds much-needed depth to the Villa forward line, particularly after the departure of Donyell Malen, who joined Roma earlier this month. Villa are also facing challenges in midfield following injuries to key players Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek reportedly among their next targets.

The British forward made his mark on the Premier League at Chelsea, establishing himself during the 2019-20 season under Frank Lampard. His most notable loan spell came at Aston Villa, where he scored 26 goals in 40 appearances, playing a pivotal role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League. Since leaving Chelsea in 2021 for Serie A’s Roma, Abraham has been a consistent performer for the Italian side, but now returns to the English top flight.

Abraham’s departure from Besiktas is a blow for the Turkish club, where he has been their top scorer this season. However, the striker will now look to make an immediate impact for Aston Villa, and could face Chelsea when they visit Villa Park on March 4, adding an intriguing subplot to an already highly anticipated match.