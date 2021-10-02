Tally: Women Candidates In Qatar Vote Fail To Break Through.

Qatar’s first legislative elections were held on Saturday, with no women elected to a representative council that is unlikely to change the power balance in the emirate.

The vote was for 30 members of the Shura Council, a 45-strong consultative council previously appointed by the emir with restricted powers.

Despite 28 women being cleared to participate in the polls, male candidates were elected in all 30 of the seats that were up for election, according to a preliminary total reported by multiple local media.

The findings suggest that the emir will utilize his 15 direct council nominations to correct the imbalance.

When the appointments will be made public, as well as when the council will meet, is unknown.

According to state television, average turnout in the 29 constituencies with more than one candidate was 44.3 percent, much higher than the lower than 10% turnout in the municipal elections in 2019.

According to a preliminary tally released by state television on Saturday afternoon, one-third of the approved candidates, or 101 applicants, had dropped out of the contest by Saturday afternoon, but the state-run Qatar News Agency later reported a total of 233 candidates.

It wasn’t clear whether those who had dropped out had formally withdrawn or urged their supporters to support other candidates.

“Where candidates realized they had no chance of winning a seat, they decided to endorse other candidates,” said associate professor Andreas Krieg of King’s College London.

Throughout the day, orderly lines of Qataris dressed in national attire formed inside polling locations, usually schools and sports halls, across the Gulf emirate.

A chauffeur-driven Mercedes-Benz and a pearl white Rolls-Royce SUV dropped off female voters at an elementary school in the 17th district. Among the constant stream of people voting at midday, women made up the majority.

Observers believe the decision to hold the poll has been repeatedly postponed, putting Qatar under increased pressure as it prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.

Susan Ziadeh, a former US ambassador to Qatar, said the polls were held ahead of 2022 because Qatar was “trying to see how it might boost its status on the world stage.”

Women’s representation, according to Ziadeh, will be centered on “rights, whether it’s personal status codes and other matters.”

She stated ahead of the results, “They’ll be trying to see how they can use this body.”

