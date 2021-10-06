Taliban Police Learn The Ropes From Insurgency To City Beat

Rahimullah is slowly acclimating to his new duty as a police officer in Afghanistan’s capital, after 13 years as a Taliban warrior fighting an insurgency.

He, like the rest of the Taliban, is attempting to make the transition from rebel combatant to civilian patrolman as the hardliners pledge security and develop a new police force.

Residents in Kabul claim that street crime has decreased, owing to widespread dread of the Taliban’s ruthless reign in the 1990s, which was known for harsh punishments such as public stoning, whipping, and amputations.

“This is not dangerous work,” adds Rahimullah, who joined the Taliban when he was a teenager “for the sake of Islam and my country.”

The 28-year-old from the neighboring Wardak province is in charge of security in a central Kabul district with his team of eight guys.

He told AFP that his job entails “capturing thieves, killers, and people who drink alcohol.” AFP was allowed to follow a patrol led by a more senior Taliban official.

Some of his coworkers appear befuddled by their new function in a city so different from their prior existence in the far more conservative rural.

The Taliban commander in charge of the patrol confesses, “It’s not our favorite job, but it’s our responsibility.”

Many Taliban forces wear traditional Afghan attire, known as shalwar kameez, instead of the jackets and trousers worn by officers previously.

Some people have had fresh versions created out of the blue-and-black camouflage cloth that was once used in Afghan uniforms.

The former police force’s symbol can still be visible near the Taliban’s white and black banner at one station in Kabul’s 10th district.

In certain places of Afghanistan, Taliban punishments have already been on display – four accused kidnappers’ bodies were hung from a crane in the city of Herat last week.

The former police force, which was established by Western powers after the Taliban were driven out in 2001, no longer exists.

When the Taliban retook power on August 15, former police and government workers went into hiding or fled the country, scared of retaliation and abuse.

The Taliban authorities are keen to maintain their promise of strong law and order in the new Afghanistan, where the court system was beset by corruption and inefficiency under the US-backed administration.

“There is a training programme underway, and there will be professionals at all levels,” said interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti, who has invited former police personnel to return.

