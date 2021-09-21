Takumi Minamino’s situation at Liverpool alters as his “natural” habit impresses Jurgen Klopp.

As the forward prepares to return from the cold, Liverpool feel Takumi Minamino “can only get better.”

When the Reds face Norwich City in their Carabao Cup third round clash on Tuesday evening, Minamino is expected to make his first appearance since January.

The Japan international spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton, but returned for pre-season and excelled with goals against Hertha Berlin and Osasuna in friendly.

Despite being on the bench for five of Liverpool’s six games this season, Minamino has yet to play in a competitive match.

Thiago’s injury has been verified, and the Liverpool midfielder now faces a race against time to be healthy for important matches.

However, Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has hinted that the 26-year-old has more to offer the team while describing the traits he can provide.

“Taki had a fantastic pre-season, which was crucial for him after he moved to Southampton,” Lijnders said. “Having a complete preseason with us was a fantastic option for him.

“He made an impression on us, and we were very excited about him.

“Then he had a minor difficulty with the national team; he wasn’t fully fit, but he’s back and ready to go now.

“We are ecstatic that he has joined our team.”

“Wow, the amount of times Taki goes one-on-one against the goalkeeper,” Lijnders said, “and I said it shows you don’t need super, super speed to be one-on-one against the goalkeeper.”

“He moves naturally and intelligently. That is exactly what we require. When the players are near to him, he has superb timing to move in behind them and good combo play.

“He can only become better. That’s the kind of thing we enjoy. That’s why we acquired him: we saw the potential rather than the finished product.”