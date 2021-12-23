Takumi Minamino reveals his Guinness World Record and sets his sights on a repeat performance in Liverpool.

Takumi Minamino recently revealed how he once held a Guinness World Record.

On Wednesday evening, the Liverpool forward was the center of attention as the Reds took on Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

With the score tied at 3-2, the Japan international came off the bench to equalize for Liverpool, sending the quarter-final to penalties.

Even though Minamino missed his spot-kick in the shootout, Liverpool won and advanced to the semi-finals.

Minamino revealed how he became a Guinness World Record holder in an interview with Liverpoolfc.com.

Minamino was entrusted with breaking a world record while playing for Cerezo Osaka in Japan in 2014.

“Yes, I held the record for the most high-fives in a minute,” Minamino admitted, “but I believe it has been broken.”

“It happened when I was playing for Cerezo Osaka, and it was a club function for people who lived in the region, in the town.”

“About 200 people formed a line in a shopping center, and I was chosen to join them because I was the team’s youngest player.”

“I had to sprint down the line and high-five everyone, and I made the Guinness Book of World Records.”

“It’s a great memory for us, and we still talk about it.” Maybe it’d be a lot of fun if I celebrated a Liverpool score like this!”