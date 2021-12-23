Takumi Minamino discloses Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to Liverpool’s ‘frustration.’

Takumi Minamino has spoken about how he’s dealing with the frustrations of a bit-part position at Liverpool, while also praising the “wonderful chance” the Carabao Cup has provided for his Anfield career.

Minamino’s dramatic stoppage-time equalizer capped a miraculous comeback for the Reds, who drew 3-3 at home against Leicester City in the quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Japan international subsequently squandered a chance to win the game in the subsequent penalty shootout, which Liverpool won 5-4 to set up a semi-final against Arsenal next month.

Minamino has been limited to just 40 minutes in the Premier League this season over six brief substitute appearances, while playing every minute of the Carabao Cup run and starting the past two Champions League group matches.

And the forward confesses he hopes to have a bigger impression in the second half of the season, describing how Jurgen Klopp keeps his spirits up.

“As a player, I want to play every game,” Minamino stated. “I believe that players (who don’t play) experience some frustration, but I try to channel that frustration into positivity through my mindset.”

“Every day, I put in a lot of effort to play more and obtain more playing time.” I want to play more games and prove to myself that I am capable of much more, so I channel my aggravation into something positive.

“The manager strives to keep the players’ motivation at a high level at all times. He always speaks to me and keeps my drive up when I’m not participating in a match.

“I love his management skills since he is usually very fair to all players.”

Minamino is set to play more often as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations next month. Liverpool is also participating in the FA Cup, with a third round fixture against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on January 9.

“As a footballer, the ages between 26 and 30 are your greatest time, the time when you can play at your prime as a player,” Minamino, who will turn 27 in January, continued.

