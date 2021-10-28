Takumi Minamino and Tyler Morton stand out for Liverpool against Preston.

Potts was denied by a fine save, and then Maguire’s effort was blocked even better. He was consistent in all he did.

Ledson was stopped by a good line block, but the team battled in control throughout the first half. After the break, it was better when pushed further forward, and tenacity led to the two goals.

Apart from a few minor concerns before the break, he was Liverpool’s most comfortable defender before a half-time substitution.

‘If Liverpool’s triumph over Atletico was filthy, then winning over Preston was revolting.’Liverpool fans say the same thing about Divock Origi following his goal against Preston.’Liverpool can now embrace the Carabao Cup’s feel-good aspect.’

Dispossessed in a critical position for one Preston chance, and a little sluggish at times, but really improved after the interval.

Before the break, there were few possibilities to get forward, and the defense was put to the test, but as the game went, more space became available.

Neat on the ball and a great feed to Williams brought up the game’s first goal. Before the break, it was difficult to track runners from deep, but I became more attentive after that.

When is the draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals? Date and timing for the last eight to be determined He had a lot of energy and effort, but his understanding with those around him wasn’t always consistent. From a distance, one shot was wide. Really, it’s a mixed bag. Subbed.

Early on, they weren’t on the ball nearly enough, and they couldn’t really get going until they found more space after the interval. At times, he displayed some stunning footwork. Subbed.

The only Liverpool attacker to show any zeal in the first half, even though it was from a very deep position, and he was on hand to score the goal when the team went farther forward.

In attack, he lacked any kind of presence and was frequently lost among Preston’s five-man defense. Then he scored an absurd goal. Divock, never change.

It’s difficult not to feel sad for the youngster who was scarcely involved by his teammates after an early turn and hasty shot apart. Subbed.

The Preston aerial danger was handled with in his first appearance of the season.

With no fuss, he was slotted in at right-back.

Harvey Blair, who is he? Following his move to Manchester United, the Liverpool teenager is expected to do great things. After Man United’s humiliation, Solskjaer should be ‘disgusted’ by what Sir Alex did. This is the teenage midfielder’s second appearance.

The Welshman makes his debut.