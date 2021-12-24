Takumi Minamino acknowledges ‘frustration’ after Liverpool dealt Chelsea a blow.

For Friday, December 24, here’s your Liverpool morning digest.

Liverpool advanced to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after Takumi Minamino scored a thrilling equalizer against Leicester City on Wednesday night.

His stunning goal in the 95th minute elicited jubilant celebrations at Anfield, before Caoimhin Kelleher and Diogo Jota emerged victorious in the penalty shootout.

Minamino has played every minute of Liverpool’s cup run so far, and his last-gasp goal against Leicester brought his tally to four goals and an assist in three games.

Though the 26-year-old spoke about how the Carabao Cup provided him with a ‘wonderful opportunity’ to impress Jurgen Klopp, he also alluded to the frustrations that come with being a squad player.

Jurgen Klopp has already been given a new selection problem for Liverpool’s match against Chelsea next month.

Due to a high number of covid-19 cases in the Leeds United camp, the Reds’ Boxing Day trip to Elland Road has been postponed, the club said on Thursday.

However, as part of his three-game punishment, Andy Robertson will now miss Liverpool’s visit to Stamford Bridge on January 2.

Robertson was initially ruled out of the league games against Leeds and Leicester later this month after serving the first match of his suspension on Wednesday. However, because to the postponement, Scotland captain Steven Gerrard will be unavailable to face Thomas Tuchel’s side.