Take our Jurgen Klopp quiz to see how much you know about Liverpool’s manager.

Jurgen Klopp was named Liverpool’s new manager six years ago today.

Klopp now holds the record for the longest tenured Reds manager in Premier League history, overtaking Rafa Benitez.

After seven years in command at Borussia Dortmund, Klopp stepped down at the end of the 2014-15 season.

Klopp first agreed to a three-year contract to take over as Liverpool manager, succeeding Brendan Rogers, who was fired after a 0-0 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Klopp has taken the Reds to three European cup finals since joining the club, becoming the first manager to win the Super League Cup and Club World Cup with the club, and leading the team to Premier League glory in 2020.

We’ve put up a quick Klopp quiz to commemorate his time at the club and put your knowledge to the test.

