‘Take a video from Anfield,’ Pep Guardiola said, explaining Bernardo Silva’s baffling allegation.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has elaborated on his belief that Bernardo Silva is the finest player in the Premier League, citing Liverpool as an example.

After Silva produced a spectacular goal in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday night, Guardiola made the original assertion.

“He’s the best, he’s the best, he’s the “Guardiola, who beat Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard for the first time since taking over Vila, said:

“Two or three seasons ago, he was the best. He was also the best at the time. He possesses a unique power to manipulate the ball in whatever way he desires.

“It was an amazing finish against a superb goalkeeper.”

“Review the tapes from when we won with 98 points, and you’ll see the same player like this right now.”

Many Liverpool supporters questioned Guardiola’s words, mostly because to Mohamed Salah’s recent form.

This season, the Egyptian has scored 19 goals in 19 games across all competitions, leading the Premier League Golden Boot race as well as the assist race.

Guardiola was pressed to back up his statements on Silva on Friday, and he did so by referencing his performance in this season’s 2-2 tie with Liverpool.

In his pre-match news conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Watford, Guardiola said, “Take a film from Anfield, take a video from Stamford Bridge, take a video from the last game, and you will know it.”

The City manager was then questioned about his team’s diverse goal scorers, with 17 different players scoring this season.

“It’s no secret that we don’t have a top striker up front who can feel a goal and produce something,” Guardiola remarked.

“We have to work together because this is our only opportunity.”

“It’s great that everyone is involved, and that everyone is allowed to score goals in the box.”

“I’ve never said, ‘Please don’t score, don’t do it,’ so if they have the need, go ahead and do it.”