Taiwanese golfer wins third Asian Tour title after birdies four holes in a row.

On Sunday, November 28, Chan Shih-chang of Chinese Taipei won the $1 million Blue Canyon Phuket Championship with a thrilling finale.

In addition, he became the first Asian Tour champion after a 20-month absence due to the epidemic.

According to Reuters, the 35-year-old played a four-under-par 68 in the final round to finish on 18 under par, one shot ahead of Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana and South Korea’s Joohyung Kim.

“It’s unthinkable.”

Chan, who previously won on the Asian Tour in the 2016 Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup in Japan, told Asiatour.com, “It’s great.”

“I’m overjoyed to be back following everyone’s issues with COVID-19. My first nine holes were not particularly strong, but an eagle on the ninth hole changed things around.

In the last group, Chan was teamed with another Korean golfer, Sihwan Kim, and Sadom.

Despite eagleing the ninth, he was still three shots behind at the halfway point.

However, the Chinese-Taipei star put his opponents on notice when he birdied four holes in a row starting on the 13th hole.

On the par-four 18th hole, he was tied with Sadom. While Chan got up and down from the front of the green after holing out from four feet to make par, the Thai player’s approach missed the green to the left and he missed his 12-footer for par.

Last week, Chan warmed up for this week’s event by finishing second in the Yeangder TPC on home turf, an event that is regularly part of the Asian Tour but was canceled this year owing to COVID-19’s uncontrolled weather.

He’s already won two Asian Tour tournaments. Both came in 2016, with the first coming in Thailand’s King’s Cup. During the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup, the second occurred.

Aside from those achievements, Chan has won the Asian Development Tour six times, the most recent in 2018.