Taiwan Will Abstain From Attending Hong Kong’s Gay Games Due to Security Concerns

Taiwan will not send a team to next year’s Gay Games in Hong Kong out of fear that their athletes and officials may be jailed for waving the island’s flag or using its name, according to the organization sending the delegation.

The revelation implies that the only site in Asia where same-sex marriage is allowed will not be at the continent’s first-ever Gay Games, which will be hosted by a city that China is fast transforming into its own authoritarian image.

Additionally, it comes at a time when Taiwan’s record-breaking performance at the Tokyo Olympics has sparked controversy on the self-ruled island over the island’s designation at international sporting events.

“We have decided not to send a national delegation as we don’t expect to be able join as Taiwan and to ensure personal safety of the athletes,” Yang Chih-chun, president of the Taiwan Gay Sports and Movement Association (TGSMA), told AFP.

Yang stated that his organization, which is an official member of the Federation of Gay Games, will assist any Taiwanese player interested in attending on an individual basis.

“But we won’t actively encourage individual participation since there’s no guarantee of a player’s personal safety because under Hong Kong’s national security law, arrests can be made under any excuse,” he explained.

China has deployed a broad national security law to suffocate dissent in the financial capital, two years after the city was shaken by massive and frequently deadly protests.

It has ensured Hong Kong’s stability, but Yang expressed concern that athletes could easily “cross the red line” if they stated their thoughts.

Authoritarian Beijing regards democratic Taiwan as its own territory and has pledged to seize it one day, if necessary through force.

It recoils against any worldwide use of the term Taiwan or the island’s formal name, the Republic of China.

As a result, Taiwan must compete under the name “Chinese Taipei” and is not permitted to display its flag or national anthem at the Olympics or other international athletic events.

In November 2022, Hong Kong will host the 11th Gay Games.

The games, which are modeled after the Olympics, feature LGBTQ and straight competitors to convey a message of inclusion and equal rights.

It has been held in cities throughout the United States, Australia, and Europe.

The Gay Games stated in a statement that they would adhere to the norm of Taiwan being referred to as “Chinese Taipei” or “Taiwan region”

The organizers stated that athletes from Taiwan and the TGSMA were welcome to attend.

