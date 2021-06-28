T20 Blast victories for Luke Wright and Alex Hales

Sussex Sharks made it three wins from three in the Vitality Blast with a seven-wicket triumph over Essex Eagles in Chelmsford, thanks to Luke Wright’s magnificent 75 from 44 balls.

After splitting the webbing in his hand while practicing fielding on the night of the competition, the Blast’s all-time top run-scorer missed the first two rounds.

Sussex knocked down Essex’s sub-par 128 for eight with 36 balls to spare, and he made up for lost time by bringing up his fifty in 33 deliveries.

Birmingham Bears beat Northants Steelbacks by 55 runs to win their third straight game in the North Group. Spinner Jake Lintott had career-best Blast statistics.

Lintott concluded with four for 20 as he ripped through the Steelbacks’ middle order, reducing them to 115 all out – with seven wickets falling for only 17 runs.

Northamptonshire were considerably short of the Bears’ 170 for three, which was based on Sam Hain’s unbeaten 69 from 42 balls and Pieter Malan’s 62.

With a lively 36, Ricardo Vasconcelos gave the Steelbacks hope, but after he was gone, the home side – who are still winless in the Blast this season – crumbled quickly.

Middlesex defeated Hampshire by three wickets at Radlett thanks to Joe Cracknell’s 77.

On his return to the starting lineup, the Durham University student blasted three sixes and nine fours in a 43-ball inning.

Hampshire’s Mason Crane took three for 35 and helped the hosts chase down a target of 216 with a 122-run fourth-wicket stand with wicketkeeper John Simpson (62).

D’ Arcy Short (48), Joe Weatherley (41) and Lewis McManus (47) all contributed to the Hawks’ 215-for-six total earlier in the game.

As Durham were defeated by 13 runs at Emirates Riverside, Alex Hales scored an unbeaten 96 to aid Notts Outlaws earn their second Blast victory.

In his 54-ball innings, the former England opener hit 10 fours and four sixes, coming just short of a century in the final over.

