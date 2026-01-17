T1 Overcomes HLE in LCK Cup Group Stage Showdown

A dramatic reverse sweep highlights new rivalries as T1 takes down Hanwha Life Esports in thrilling 2-1 victory

The 2026 LCK Cup group stage began with fireworks on January 16, as T1 mounted a remarkable reverse sweep to claim a 2-1 victory over Hanwha Life Esports (HLE). The series was a rollercoaster, with T1 coming from behind after an opening loss to secure the win, showcasing the resilience and strategic depth of the defending world champions.

The stakes were high heading into the match, as it marked the first competitive meeting between Worlds 2025 MVP Lee ‘Gumayusi’ Min-hyeong and his former teammates from T1. With HLE having secured major off-season signings, including Gumayusi and Zeus from T1, the narrative of old friendships and new rivalries added an emotional layer to the already intense competition.

Bookmakers predicted a close contest, with T1 favored at odds of 1.53. Recent statistics confirmed this anticipation: HLE boasted a 70% map win rate and a strong first tower rate, while T1 countered with an 80% first blood rate and a 65% map win rate. This set the stage for a thrilling series, and the first game did not disappoint.

Game 1: HLE Takes Early Lead

The opening game of the series was a showcase of strategic depth from both teams. T1, despite strong individual performances from Choi ‘Doran’ Hyeon-joon and Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok, struggled to control key objectives on the map. HLE, led by Gumayusi, maintained a calm and calculated approach, capitalizing on T1’s mistakes. By securing critical objectives, including two dragons and three grubs, HLE set the stage for a decisive late-game push. Although T1 rallied late, HLE’s strategic control and teamfight execution proved superior, culminating in a 1-0 series lead.

HLE’s Delight played a pivotal role in delaying T1’s engagement around the Elder Dragon, which allowed HLE to take the final objective and demolish T1’s Nexus. The message was clear: HLE, with their revamped roster, were a force to be reckoned with.

But T1’s response in Game 2 was swift and decisive. Faker, playing on his comfort pick Sylas, set the tone early with a double-kill in the first four minutes. This aggressive start shifted the momentum in T1’s favor, and they capitalized on HLE’s missteps in a key teamfight around the second Drake. T1 continued their dominance through coordinated skirmishes and objective control, with Faker finishing with a 9/2/6 statline, leading his team to a commanding 1-1 tie in the series.

Game 3 brought out surprises in the draft, with T1 selecting bold picks for both Doran and Faker. Doran’s Akali and Faker’s Nocturne proved to be game-changers, punishing HLE’s choices early and building a substantial gold lead. By the 14-minute mark, T1 had established a 7-1 kill lead and a 4,000 gold advantage. HLE could not recover from this deficit, and T1’s aggressive teamfighting sealed the series in their favor.

For HLE, the loss stung after such a promising start. Despite strong individual performances from Gumayusi and Kanavi, the team struggled with communication issues and growing pains, something that will need to be addressed as they regroup for future matches.

On the flip side, T1’s victory highlighted their status as one of the top teams in the LCK, with Faker’s leadership and Doran’s breakout performance on Akali taking center stage. This win sends a clear message to the rest of the league: T1 remains a formidable opponent, ready to defend their crown.

The 2026 LCK season has officially begun, and with it comes fierce rivalries and the promise of more high-stakes drama. T1’s thrilling reverse sweep over HLE will be remembered as a defining moment of this group stage, setting the tone for what is sure to be an unforgettable season.