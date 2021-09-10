T.J. Watt is the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, and his brother J.J. wants retribution.

T.J. Watt was compensated, which means his older brother is seeking retribution.

J.J. Watt, the Arizona Cardinals defensive end and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, joked about getting even with his younger brother, who became the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player on Thursday.

T.J. Watt led the NFL with 15 sacks and was runner-up for NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 to Aaron Donald. While waiting for a new contract, he has not practiced or engaged in off-field activities with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he was in risk of missing the Steelers’ season opening against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

However, the Steelers rewarded the two-time All-Pro outside linebacker with a rumored four-year, $112 million contract with $80 million guaranteed in his four seasons with the team. Watt is expected to be on the field and playing his usual position for the Steelers’ Week 1 game, according to reports.

T.J.’s new contract announcement prompted J.J., T.J.’s five-year older brother who inked his own two-year, $31 million contract with the Cardinals this offseason, to request reimbursement for all of the “outstanding IOUs” he’d issued over the years.

Should I submit those outstanding IOUs to your accountant or should I just Venmo [email protected] TJWatt Should I send those outstanding IOUs to your accountant or should I just Venmo you?

September 9, 2021 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt)

J.J. played his first ten NFL seasons with the Texans before being released on February 12th. He is a five-time All-Pro. According to Spotrac, J.J. Watt has earned more than $115 million during his NFL career. He’s made even more in endorsements, so he can rest easy knowing that, even with T.J.’s new contract, he’ll likely stay the highest-paid Watt. He can also probably afford to ignore T.J.’s outstanding debts for the time being.

While J.J. was pleading with T.J. to pay up, Derek Watt, T.J.’s Pittsburgh teammate, posted a more typical congratulations message on Twitter about T.J.’s new contract.

Let’s get started! @ TJWatt https://t.co/8dKHEaCKsi pic.twitter.com/w3nNBzAyql

September 9, 2021 — Derek Watt (@DerekWatt34)

Dani Rhodes, T.J.’s fiancee and an Icelandic professional soccer player, congratulated him on Instagram. This is a condensed version of the information.