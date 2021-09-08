T.J. Warren will be out indefinitely due to a foot injury that is healing more slowly than expected, according to the Pacers.

T.J. Warren, who has a stress fracture in his left foot, has received a sad news from the Indiana Pacers.

They said the forward’s left foot is recovering “but not at the rate previously anticipated,” and that he will be out indefinitely as a result.

This is bad news for Pacers supporters because Warren has been a significant part of the team’s recent success, and having him out “indefinitely” complicates things even more.

Warren led the squad in scoring with 19.8 points per game in the 2019-20 season, and he aided them to an unexpected fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference.

Warren, on the other hand, has been plagued by ailments throughout his career, dating back to his rookie season with the Phoenix Suns.

The 2014 NBA draft’s 14th overall choice suffered a slight break in a bone in his left thumb before making his NBA debut, then broke his right foot at the end of the 2015-16 season, experienced a minor head injury the following season, and now has a small left navicular stress fracture.

Throughout his career, he has failed to play in more than 70 games, with the most he has played in a season being 67.

The Pacers recruited Rick Carlisle as their new head coach in the hopes of rebounding this season, and team captain and former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon is thrilled to have him on board.

Brogdon will have to lead the team once again this season as they try to make the playoffs, which they should be able to achieve with the additions of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

For the time being, Justin Holiday is expected to be the team’s starting small forward.

Warren addressed his predicament on Twitter and comforted fans.

“Fans of Pacer. I just wanted to make sure you heard it directly from me. I’m making sure I finish this rehab process properly so I can come back on the court as soon as possible and perform at my best.”