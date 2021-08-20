Sydney’s lockdown is extended, and a partial curfew is imposed.

As Australia’s largest city fought to manage a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, Sydney prolonged its two-month-old lockdown for another month and imposed a partial curfew on Friday.

Gladys Berejiklian, the Premier of New South Wales, announced the “tough” choice, warning the city’s five million residents that it was time to “bunker down.”

“Unfortunately, the number of cases continues to rise,” she stated. “Until the end of September, this is how most of us will be living.”

Sydney witnessed extremely few viral cases for the majority of the pandemic.

However, the city is currently reporting over 600 cases each day, putting a strain on contact tracing operations, and the number shows no signs of decreasing.

Stay-at-home orders will now be in effect throughout the city until the end of September, with inhabitants in virus hotspots also being subjected to a midnight curfew and limited to one hour of outdoor activity each day.

Around 1,000 members of the armed forces are assisting police in enforcing limits as citizens become more accustomed to breaking the laws.

Australia is racing to get vaccines in arms as the number of deaths continues to rise and the virus spreads to outlying areas.

Currently, just 30% of the population is fully immunized.

Meanwhile, fears about vulnerable Aboriginal communities in the New South Wales Outback, where the virus is spreading, are mounting.

After a funeral was recognized as a potential super-spreader event, the entire community of Wilcannia — a small dusty hamlet surrounded by several old Aboriginal sites – was urged to get tested.

Officials from the local health department told AFP that they were going door to door pushing residents to get tested for the virus, and that a sports field had been transformed into a testing facility.

Wilcannia locals had set up signs on the town’s borders early in the pandemic, urging travelers not to stop, fearing the virus would decimate an already vulnerable population.

Other Australian states, where viral cases linked to the Sydney outbreak have emerged, have expressed their displeasure with New South Wales officials.