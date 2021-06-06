Swoop takes the next step on the path back to the Arc de Triomphe.

Last year’s runner-up in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe Swoop lived up to his moniker by winning the Grand Prix de Chantilly.

Olivier Peslier’s horse accelerated from a crawl to win at Vaucelles, then held off old foe Sublimis and breezed through another test en route to a return to Longchamp in October.

When told that his four-year-old had run a time 20 seconds slower than the course record, Francis-Henri Graffard was not startled, and declared his belief that his odds-on winner would not be allowed to rest on his laurels until the first Sunday in October.

At the end of July, In Swoop will compete in either the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud or the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

Graffard, who had pondered entering the Coronation Cup, stated, “I’m delighted we adhered to our original idea of bringing him here.” It (Epsom) was a possibility, but we preferred to stay on track. When I saw all the rain at Epsom, I was quite upset, but he continued racing today at a very moderate pace and will be 100 percent next time.

“They were never going to catch to him once he quickened with that kick from Olivier at just the right time, and he’s getting better with every run. He’ll manage soft, good to soft, and good footing, but he’ll need a fast pace on excellent ground, which we might see in the King George. We need to look at his entry for the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud first.”

Graffard stressed the necessity of giving his colt a summer run, saying, “He’s not the kind of horse you can afford to stop with for too long, which is why he’ll travel to Saint-Cloud, or Ascot, or both.”

Tahlie resumed her ascent up the ranks by winning the Group Two Prix de Sandringham for the fourth time.

Inside, the Pascal Bary-trained filly took the lead. (This is a brief piece.)