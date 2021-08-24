Swiss winger joins Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 after leaving the Premier League.

Xherdan Shaqiri is reportedly on his way to Olympique Lyonnais after Liverpool accepted a better second offer for the Swedish international.

This also implies that the 29-year-old will be transferring to Ligue 1 from the English Premier League.

According to sources, Lyon won the services of Xherdan Shaqiri for three years with a renovated pitch worth £5 million ($7 million). This brings an end to his three-year reign at Anfield, which featured European and global titles.

The most recent agreement was vastly improved over the first, which was dubbed “stupid” by certain parties. Lyon had made an initial bid of £4 million ($5.5 million) for Shaqiri.

Lyons, on the other hand, was hell-bent on luring the Swiss player to their side. Juninho Pernambucano, the club’s sporting director, and Peter Bosz, the club’s manager, sunk their teeth into the task of securing their top summer goal following lengthy discussions until an official deal could be reached.

According to an official statement on the club’s website, “Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to have finally reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool for the sale of Swiss international midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri.”

When this news broke, Liverpool confirmed that Xherdan Shaqiri will be returning to Groupama Stadium.

“After three years with Liverpool, Xherdan Shaqiri has finalized a permanent transfer to Lyon. “Everyone at Liverpool FC thanks Xherdan for his services over the last three seasons and wishes him all the best in the future,” the club stated in a statement.

Shaqiri had reportedly informed Liverpool of the move, expressing his desire for greater playing time. Since joining the club from Stoke in 2018, he has played in 63 games for the club.

UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Premier League are among the titles he has won.

Despite the departure of Xherdan Shaqiri, Liverpool’s lineup appears to be fixed for the time being. Harvey Elliott appears to be the man to replace the winger, as someone who can play in a midfield three or out wide on the right side of the attack.

When the Reds beat Burnley on Saturday, the 18-year-old made his Premier League debut.

Liverpool is keeping a careful eye on Kaide Gordon, a promising youngster.

As the summer transfer season draws to a close, it looks that Liverpool has no plans to recruit any midfielders. If they do add one, an attacker may be one of the targets.