Swiss voters could have the final say on ‘inclusive’ writing.

Gender neutrality in writing is a difficult task, and nowhere is it more difficult than in Switzerland, which speaks four languages and may soon put the subject to a vote.

The Swiss section of the Defend the French Language organisation is aiming to gather enough signatures to force a vote under the country’s direct democracy system, which allows for inclusive writing in officialdom, the media, and schools.

In Switzerland, where German, French, and Italian are spoken – as well as a fourth official language, Romansh – grappling with language is part of the national identity.

Nouns in French and Italian can be masculine or feminine, whereas nouns in German can be masculine, feminine, or neutral.

The masculine takes precedence over the feminine in situations depicting both men and women in French, Italian, and German grammar – a norm that activists for gender equality claim instills the belief that males are superior to women.

As a result, a quickly spreading fad has emerged of filling words with dots and stars in order to include their masculine, feminine, and sometimes non-binary forms all at once.

However, opponents argue that this goes too far, mutilating written language and resulting in an unreadable mess.

Since the 1990s, the Swiss government has attempted to avoid the problem by using neutral vocabulary in the three primary languages whenever possible.

For example, in French communications about voters, the electorate is referred to as “l’?lectorat,” rather than “les?lecteurs et les?lectrices,” the male and feminine variants of the word “voters.”

However, new formats such as “les?lecteur.rice.s” have begun to arise.

The use of such phrases has lately been prohibited by France’s education ministry, and a group of legislators, mostly from the right, in neighboring Switzerland are also trying to have them removed from the curriculum.

In March, The Centre party’s Benjamin Roduit introduced a motion in parliament – which has yet to be considered – requesting that the Swiss federal administration follow the established rules of the French language.

The Swiss Federal Chancellery outlawed the use of asterisks and other symbols that contain masculine, feminine, and non-binary versions of words in German in June, claiming that they don’t achieve their goal and instead “create a whole variety of linguistic issues.”

It used the following sentence as an example: "Derdie Leiterin bezeichnet einer geeigneten Mitarbeiterin, dieder ihn*sie bei Abwesenheit vertritt," which means "the director shall designate a suitable member of the