Swimming takes center stage at the Olympics, as Ledecky and Dressel add star power.

Swimming takes center stage at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, with US stars Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel competing, while judo’s Shohei Ono tries to keep the golds rolling in for Japan.

In the women’s 400m freestyle final, American legend Ledecky will compete against Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, while Dressel begins his aim for a medal haul akin to Michael Phelps’.

Adam Peaty of the United Kingdom is the overwhelming favorite to capture the first gold medal for his country, which has struggled in Tokyo after coming second in the medals table at Rio 2016.

China leads the early medals standings with six golds, followed by Japan with one and the United States with four.

In the 400m freestyle heats, Ledecky edged off Titmus, who stunned the Olympic champion at the 2019 world championships, setting the stage for an epic showdown for gold at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Dressel did not compete in the 4x100m heats on Sunday, but the US finished second behind Italy and will be favorites in the morning final.

It may be the start of a seven-title run for Dressel, 24, whose 13 world titles have inevitably drawn parallels to Phelps, who won eight gold medals in 2008 and a total of 23 in his career.

The US squad is under pressure to repeat the success of the retiring Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Nathan Adrian, and Tony Ervin, who failed to qualify.

Dressel remarked, “I think everyone on the team is going to have to pick up the pace because what they left behind is significant.”

Peaty is the clear favorite in the men’s 100m breaststroke final, attempting to become the first British swimmer to successfully defend an Olympic title.

Peaty, who has five times decreased the world record, won his semi in 57.63 seconds to lead the timings into the final, ahead of Dutchman Arno Kamminga’s 58.19.

Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway won the men’s triathlon in a race hampered by a weird false start in Tokyo’s early action.

After crossing the finish line in 1hr 45min 04sec, the 27-year-old celebrated by raising the winning line tape above his head and then hurling himself to the ground.

The chaotic start, which saw nearly two-thirds of the 56 participants rush into the water and begin the swimming leg only to be dragged back, was the main talking point after the event.

A. Washington Newsday Brief News was responsible for the comical scenes.