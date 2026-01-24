Swiatek Triumphs in Three-Set Thriller to Reach Australian Open Last 16

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek battled through a dramatic three-set contest to advance to the Australian Open’s round of 16, overcoming a spirited challenge from Anna Kalinskaya. Despite dropping a set and facing physical discomfort, Swiatek’s resilience prevailed on a sweltering day at Melbourne Park, where the match featured momentum swings, medical timeouts, and intense action.

Swiatek Powers Through First Set, But Kalinskaya Fights Back

The match began with Swiatek quickly asserting her dominance, breaking Kalinskaya’s serve to take an early 3-1 lead. Her aggressive play and flawless serving saw her dominate the opening set, which ended 6-1 in just 24 minutes. As commentator analysis noted, “Swiatek is in a punishing mood,” reflecting the Polish player’s sharp form. However, Kalinskaya, showing no signs of giving in, fought back after a medical timeout for a back issue. The interruption seemed to disrupt Swiatek’s rhythm, allowing Kalinskaya to gain confidence. With her serve faltering, Swiatek lost the second set 6-1, as the Russian capitalized on the Pole’s errors, including a meager 13% win rate on first serve points.

Swiatek took a moment to regroup, reflecting on her performance: “It’s not surprising because I know Anna can play amazing tennis. I didn’t feel like I was playing worse in the second set. I just had to focus on myself.” This mental toughness, alongside a medical timeout for a finger issue, helped Swiatek reset before the decider.

Decisive Third Set Seals Victory

In the final set, Swiatek returned to form, securing an early break with a stunning backhand winner. With momentum on her side, she cruised to a 3-0 lead, never allowing Kalinskaya to gain a foothold. Though Kalinskaya pulled a game back to make it 5-1, Swiatek held her nerve, wrapping up the match 6-1 in the third set and sealing her place in the last 16. The contest lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes and saw both players showing their mettle, but it was Swiatek’s championship mindset that ultimately prevailed.

The victory marks Swiatek’s third win over Kalinskaya in their four meetings, including their previous clash in last year’s US Open. With the win, Swiatek’s 2026 season record improves to 6-2, while Kalinskaya drops to 4-3.

Looking ahead, Swiatek will face Australian Maddison Inglis, who advanced after Naomi Osaka withdrew from the tournament. While Swiatek enters the match as the clear favorite, Inglis will have the support of the home crowd, making it a potential challenge for the Polish star. Swiatek will need to maintain her focus as she continues her quest to win the one Grand Slam title that has eluded her so far.

Swiatek’s hard-fought win has reinforced her status as one of the game’s top players, and with each test, she grows closer to achieving her Grand Slam dream. As the tournament heads into its second week, all eyes will be on the world No. 2 to see if she can finally conquer the hard courts of Melbourne and lift the coveted Australian Open trophy.