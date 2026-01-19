Swiatek Survives Yuan Scare in Australian Open Opener

Iga Swiatek’s Australian Open campaign began with a hard-fought win over Chinese qualifier Yue Yuan on January 19, 2026. Despite a rocky start, Swiatek ultimately triumphed 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, advancing to the second round where she will face Czech player Marie Bouzkova.

The Polish star, seeded second, arrived in Melbourne Park with a clear goal: to claim her first Australian Open title and complete her career Grand Slam. Having already secured four French Opens, a US Open, and a Wimbledon, Swiatek’s hunger for the elusive Australian title is palpable. At 24, she is aiming to become just the third youngest woman to achieve a career Grand Slam, joining the ranks of tennis legends Steffi Graf and Serena Williams.

However, her path to victory was far from straightforward. Swiatek faced a determined challenge from Yuan, ranked 130th in the world, who entered the match as a qualifier. Yuan wasted no time in asserting herself, breaking Swiatek’s serve in the opening game and pushing ahead early. The crowd was taken aback as Yuan continued to pressure Swiatek, breaking her three times in the first set.

“I was a bit rusty at the beginning, didn’t really start well,” Swiatek admitted after the match. “But I knew if I put in the hard work, I will play better so that’s what I tried to do. I’m happy that it worked, many ups and downs. There are things to work on.” Her frustration was apparent as she committed 21 unforced errors in the first set alone, with a total of 35 throughout the match.

Despite these early struggles, Swiatek’s resilience began to shine through. She fought back after Yuan served for the set at 5-4, breaking to force a tiebreak. In a tense and unpredictable sequence, Swiatek found her rhythm, using her backhand to earn crucial points. The tiebreaker saw Swiatek gain the upper hand, eventually clinching it 7-5, much to the relief of her fans and herself.

Clutch Play and Grit in the Second Set

With the first set in the bag, Swiatek came out strong in the second, racing to a 3-0 lead. However, Yuan refused to go down without a fight, calling for a medical timeout after experiencing thigh discomfort. After receiving treatment, Yuan returned to break Swiatek’s serve and narrow the deficit to 3-2, energizing her fans with spirited chants of “Jiayou!”

The match continued with tension as Yuan saved a match point at 5-3, but Swiatek soon closed out the match with a precise backhand return down the line, securing her place in the next round with a final score of 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

Despite her victory, Swiatek’s performance was not without flaws. Her 35 unforced errors and occasional lapses in concentration highlighted areas for improvement, especially as tougher challenges lie ahead. Her ability to raise her level under pressure, particularly with her backhand, was pivotal in her survival against Yuan’s aggressive play.

For Yuan, the defeat did not overshadow the progress she had made. The 27-year-old had struggled in previous Grand Slam appearances, but her near-upset of the world number two showcased her growing confidence and resilience. Her powerful display earned respect from fans and pundits alike.

Swiatek now turns her focus to Marie Bouzkova, who also advanced to the second round. Bouzkova, who won her opening match earlier in the day, will present a different challenge for Swiatek. Reflecting on her performance, Swiatek acknowledged the need for improvement: “For sure, many ups and downs, I have some stuff to work on, so I’ll just focus on that.” Her recent form, including losses to Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic at the United Cup, indicates that further sharpening of her game will be crucial for a deeper run in the tournament.

As Swiatek continues her Australian Open journey, the pressure to secure her place in tennis history is immense. But if this opening match is any indication, she is ready to face the challenges ahead with determination and focus, keeping her dream of a career Grand Slam very much alive.