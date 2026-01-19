Swiatek Powers Past Yuan in Tense Australian Open First Round

Iga Swiatek overcame an early scare to book her place in the second round of the 2026 Australian Open, securing a 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over China’s Yuan Yue. The match, played on January 19 at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, showcased the resilience of the world No. 2, who endured a tough opening set before regrouping to continue her quest for a career Grand Slam.

Yuan Yue Pushes Swiatek to the Brink

Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion, came into the match as a strong favorite, but she quickly found herself under pressure. Yuan, ranked 130th in the world, started aggressively, breaking Swiatek early and building a 5-4 lead in the first set. The Chinese player’s fearless attack and powerful groundstrokes made it clear that she was not intimidated by her higher-ranked opponent.

Despite showing signs of rust after recent losses at the United Cup, including defeats to Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic, Swiatek fought back. She levelled the set at 3-3 after saving a break point, but Yuan responded immediately with a break of her own. The battle continued in a gripping back-and-forth, culminating in a tense tiebreak that saw Swiatek show her champion’s mentality. Despite accumulating 21 unforced errors in the set, she clinched the tiebreak 7-5 with a trademark backhand winner.

“I was a bit rusty at the beginning,” Swiatek admitted post-match. “But I knew if I could put the hard work in, I would play better. I’m happy that it worked out in the end.” She acknowledged that there were still areas for improvement, especially given her 35 unforced errors over the course of the match.

The second set began with Swiatek asserting herself, racing to a 3-0 lead. However, Yuan wasn’t finished. The 27-year-old called for a medical timeout, citing tightness in her thigh and lower back. After receiving treatment, Yuan came back strong, breaking Swiatek and narrowing the gap to 3-2, pushing the contest into a tense new phase.

Yuan’s grit was evident as she saved a match point at 5-3 on her serve. But Swiatek, maintaining her composure, closed out the match with a powerful backhand return to seal her spot in the second round after two hours of intense tennis.

Looking Ahead: The Road to a Career Grand Slam

For Swiatek, the victory was both a relief and a reminder of the challenges that lie ahead in her bid for a first Australian Open title. A win in Melbourne would see her join an elite group of women to complete a career Grand Slam, a feat only accomplished by six women in the Open Era, including Steffi Graf and Serena Williams. At just 24 years old, Swiatek would also become the third youngest player to achieve this milestone.

Next up for Swiatek is a meeting with Czech player Marie Bouzkova, a tactical baseline player known for her gritty play. Bouzkova will look to capitalize on any lingering rustiness from Swiatek, setting the stage for another exciting clash in Melbourne.

Yuan, meanwhile, exits the tournament with her head held high. Her performance against one of the sport’s top stars will surely serve as a confidence booster, especially after pushing Swiatek to the limit in the first set. It was a performance that highlighted her potential to challenge the best, despite being ranked outside the top 100.