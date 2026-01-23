Swiatek Dominates Aminisova in Historic Wimbledon Final Victory

In an unforgettable Wimbledon final, Iga Swiatek delivered a stunning 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Aminisova, marking the worst defeat in the tournament’s history in 114 years. Aminisova, the 13th seed from the United States, struggled to cope with Swiatek’s relentless precision and composure on the grass courts, leaving her unable to win a single game in the match.

Historic Double Bagel in Final

Swiatek’s triumph was not just a personal milestone; it was a historic one. Her flawless performance ensured that this was only the third time in Grand Slam history that a final concluded with the loser failing to win a game. The last time a Wimbledon final ended with a double bagel was in 1911, a rare occurrence in tennis.

Despite the crushing loss, Aminisova, visibly emotional, maintained her composure in the post-match press conference. She expressed gratitude towards her opponent, acknowledging Swiatek’s exceptional display of tennis that earned her a sixth Grand Slam title. “Thank you, Iga. You’re such an incredible player, and it obviously showed today. You’ve been such an inspiration to me,” Aminisova said.

The 21-year-old also paid tribute to her mother, who arrived just hours before the final, breaking her personal superstition about not flying in before a major match. “Thank you (mum) for being here and breaking the superstition of not flying in – it isn’t why I lost here!” she joked, showing a glimpse of her resilience in the face of adversity.

Looking ahead, Aminisova, though disheartened, vowed to continue working hard with hopes of returning to the prestigious final one day. “I know I didn’t have enough today, but I will keep putting in the work and I hope to be back here one day,” she concluded.

Swiatek’s victory added another significant achievement to her already remarkable career, further solidifying her position as one of tennis’ most formidable competitors.