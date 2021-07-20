Suu Kyi’s confidante dies in Junta jail after contracting covid.

Authorities claimed a confidante of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and a stalwart democracy campaigner died Tuesday after contracting Covid-19 in prison.

Nyan Win, a long-serving senior member and former spokesperson for Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), died at the age of 78.

He was imprisoned in Yangon’s notorious Insein prison on allegations of sedition after the February 1 coup ousted the NLD from office.

“On July 11, U Nyan Win was detected with Covid symptoms and was sent to Yangon General Hospital… for treatment,” said Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for the junta’s State Administration Council.

“He died at the hospital this morning at 9 a.m.”

He noted that Nyan Win had hypertension and diabetes as underlying illnesses.

Nyan Win, a seasoned politician who has campaigned on human rights problems, was the only person allowed to speak with Aung San Suu Kyi during the previous junta rule, when she was detained under house imprisonment for 15 years.

While she was imprisoned, he acted as a conduit for the Nobel laureate, relaying her communications to the outside world and her supporters from an isolated Burma (as Myanmar was once known).

“We’ve put a lot of faith in him. I am heartbroken to have lost him,” said Khin Maung Zaw, a member of Suu Kyi’s legal team.

“However, we will turn our grief into strength in order to go forward.”

Myanmar, which has been in upheaval since the coup, is now dealing with an influx of Covid-19 cases.

Medical equipment, beds, oxygen, and doctors are in short supply in hospitals around the country.

Due to the junta’s campaign on dissidents, activists, and NLD politicians, Myanmar’s jails are extremely overcrowded, sparking fears of a deadly epidemic behind bars.

375 inmates in prisons around the country have tested positive for Covid-19, according to spokesman Zaw Min Tun. Around 200 of them are in hospitals, including senior NLD member Han Thar Myint, who is in critical condition.

Danny Fenster, an American journalist, is also being held at Insein after being apprehended while attempting to flee Myanmar in May.

According to state-run media, 1.6 million people – or around 2% of the population – have been vaccinated across the country.