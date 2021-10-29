Suu Kyi’s aide is sentenced to 20 years in prison for treason by Myanmar’s Junta.

On Friday, a close aide of former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to 20 years in prison for treason by Myanmar’s military junta, according to his lawyer.

According to a local monitoring group, Myanmar has been in upheaval since the February 1 coup, with widespread protests and more than 1,100 people slain by security forces.

“A special court sentenced U Win Htein to 20 years in prison under section 124a,” lawyer Myint Thwin told AFP, adding that they would appeal.

The former parliamentarian is the junta’s first high-ranking member of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy to be jailed after a trial.

The 80-year-old has been a political prisoner for a long time, having spent time in and out of custody for protesting military government.

Suu Kyi’s right-hand man, he has long been sought out by international and domestic media for insight into the de facto leader of Myanmar’s thoughts.

He told local media three days before his detention that the military coup was “not intelligent” and that its leaders “had led (the country) in the wrong direction.”

Suu Kyi faces a slew of allegations, ranging from unlawfully importing walkie talkies to breaking coronavirus restrictions, that may land her in prison for decades.

She testified for the first time in a junta court on Tuesday, four months after the military put her on trial, according to an AFP source familiar with the matter.

Suu Kyi’s trial at the special court in the military-built city of Naypyidaw has been closed to the public, and the junta has forbade her legal team from speaking to the press.